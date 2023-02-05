Boyd’s 22 help Lipscomb beat Liberty 69-64

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrin Boyd had 22 points in Lipscomb’s 69-64 win against Liberty on Saturday night.

Boyd also added five rebounds for the Bisons (15-10, 7-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Pruitt scored 16 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line, and added six rebounds. Jacob Ognacevic was 4 of 11 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Darius McGhee finished with 19 points and two steals for the Flames (19-6, 10-2). Liberty also got 11 points from Colin Porter. In addition, Kyle Rode finished with 10 points and four assists. The Flames ended a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .