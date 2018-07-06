Shaler notebook: Eshelman to try cross country camp in Colorado

Going west has resulted in good things for Shaler distance runners. Titans sophomore Danielle Eshelman might be moving in the same direction.

She will head to Colorado for a camp led by coaches at the University of Colorado. Shaler cross country coach Justin Eskra said former Titans standout Bri Schwartz, who runs on the Buffaloes cross country team, might be helping.

Eshelman finished 47th at the WPIAL Class AAA championships as a freshman, finishing in 20 minutes, 45 seconds. She heard about the camp after Upper St. Clair runner Savannah Shaw, who placed second at WPIALs, was invited.

“She was one of the top distance runners in the WPIAL this past year,” Eskra said. “One of her coaches was talking to Danielle’s parents about a camp in Colorado. They decided to give it a try and go do it.”

Eskra believes Eshelman will progress. This summer, he’s increased her training regimen, bumping her mileage from 30 a week to 40 a week.

“I think it’s going to be a good opportunity for her,” Eskra said. “You always want to go, go go, and anytime you have a setback or anything, you have an itch to come back too soon. Talking to Bri and going through the mentality, it’s a long season, and you pick the meets you want to aim for and peak at is going to help Danielle as she matures through the whole process of learning how to train.”

Sullivan dominates Disney

Shaler senior 120-pound wrestler Ryan Sullivan dominated in what was an all-around strong performance by the Middle Atlantic Wrestling Association Blue club team.

Sullivan won 10 matches as MAWA Blue won dual meet matches to capture the All-Star Division title at the Disney Duals in late June.

Sullivan, who won the PIAA Class AAA championship at 113 pounds last season, has committed to wrestle at Pitt.

Lynch signs with Nailers

Zac Lynch, who is the leading scorer in Robert Morris hockey history and attended Shaler, had his rights traded from the Manchester Monarchs to the Wheeling Nailers on July 2.

During his time with the Monarchs, Lynch scored 40 goals and had 40 assists in 92 games. During a brief stint in the AHL, Lynch compiled four goals and three assists in 36 games.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.