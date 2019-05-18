Friday’s Scores
|Division I
Cin. Elder 14, Lebanon 11
Other news
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is preparing to step down. Rendon will hand over the gavel to Assemblymember Robert Rivas on Friday.
The “Alaska Weather” program has been must-see TV for 47 years in a state where extreme weather dictates everyday life.
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
Bellevue 4, Clyde 3
Bellville Clear Fork 8, Celina 4
Bowling Green 6, Maumee 0
Bryan 5, Swanton 1
Lexington 10, Galion 0
Lima Shawnee 5, Elida 0
Napoleon 5, Defiance 4
Norwalk 8, Sandusky Perkins 5
Shelby 5, Ontario 3
Vermilion 10, Port Clinton 0
Wauseon 3, Tol. Cent. Cath. 2
Archbold 6, Liberty Center 0
Gibsonburg 11, New London 1
Milan Edison 10, Bucyrus 0
Millbury Lake 12, Pemberville Eastwood 2
Oak Harbor 8, Huron 7
Upper Sandusky 5, Bucyrus Wynford 0