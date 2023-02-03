Russell leads Southeast Missouri St past Little Rock 99-98

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell recorded 37 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Little Rock 99-98 on Thursday night.

Russell had 10 assists for the Redhawks (13-11, 8-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Chris Harris was 5 of 12 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to add 16 points. Josh Earley was 5 of 8 shooting and 5 of 11 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

CJ White finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (7-17, 3-8). Isaiah Palermo added 20 points for Little Rock. In addition, Deantoni Gordon had 17 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Southeast Missouri State visits Tennessee Tech and Little Rock hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .