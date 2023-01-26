Slawson puts up 26 as Furman downs Samford 91-84 in OT

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson had 26 points in Furman’s 91-84 overtime win over Samford on Wednesday night.

Slawson also had 11 rebounds and three steals for the Paladins (16-6, 7-2 Southern Conference). Mike Bothwell scored 17 points, going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. JP Pegues was 4 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Logan Dye finished with 19 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Bulldogs (14-8, 8-1). A.J. Staton-McCray added 16 points and six rebounds for Samford. Ques Glover also had 15 points. The loss snapped the Bulldogs’ eight-game winning streak.

