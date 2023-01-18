Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Fork 62, Pleasant Grove 42
Bingham 82, Mountain Ridge 56
Corner Canyon 78, Westlake 63
East 39, Highland 36
Farmington 64, Syracuse 59
Fremont 52, Clearfield 40
Kanab 61, South Sevier 49
Lehi 68, Mountain View 52
Lone Peak 63, Skyridge 59
Maple Mountain 66, Spanish Fork 62
Olympus 82, Park City 32
Orem 91, Timpanogos 50
Provo 38, Wasatch 35
Ridgeline 55, Bear River 50
Riverton 59, West Jordan 40
Rowland Hall 77, St. Joseph 53
Roy 63, West 48
Sky View 62, Logan 52
Springville 50, Salem Hills 47
Tabiona 62, Altamont 50
Weber 70, Layton 67
___
