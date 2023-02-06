Joshua starts on comeback trail against Franklin on April 1

LONDON (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will launch his comeback with a fight against American boxer Jermaine Franklin in London on April 1.

Joshua hasn’t fought since August, when he lost for a second straight time to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. The British fighter had relinquished his WBA, WBO and IBF belts to the same opponent in September 2021.

“A New Dawn,” Joshua wrote Monday in a tweet which contained a poster for the fight against Franklin taking place at the O2 Arena.

Joshua was ringside in November when Franklin lost to Dillian Whyte at Wembley Arena in London. That was his first defeat in 22 pro fights.

Joshua has a 24-3 record.

___

