Pope and UCSD host Long Beach State

UCSD Tritons (5-7) at Long Beach State Beach (6-6)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -9; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the Long Beach State Beach after Bryce Pope scored 20 points in UCSD’s 62-46 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Beach have gone 3-1 in home games. Long Beach State is third in the Big West scoring 75.1 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Tritons are 2-4 on the road. UCSD is ninth in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Tshimanga averaging 2.7.

The Beach and Tritons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Murray is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.2 points for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Pope is averaging 18.8 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Tritons: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

