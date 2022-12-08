AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada West 59, Northfield 41

Cherry Creek 57, Columbine 35

Coal Ridge 50, Palisade 25

D’Evelyn 64, Summit 18

Erie 44, Platte Valley 34

Heritage 43, Longmont 26

Jefferson 59, Jefferson Academy 23

Lakewood 63, Battle Mountain 22

Lamar 23, Pueblo Central 22

Liberty Common 50, Bruce Randolph 4

Littleton 80, Sand Creek 65

Lutheran 53, Thompson Valley 47

Mead 61, Legacy 45

Monarch 46, Legend 42

Peyton 71, Lotus School of Excellence 4

Pueblo West 53, Green Mountain 37

Salida 56, Ellicott 39

Stargate School 49, Wellington 18

Valley 33, Thornton 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

