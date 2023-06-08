Chicago visits Los Angeles following Ogwumike’s 22-point showing

Chicago Sky (5-3, 2-3 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (3-3, 3-3 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Chicago Sky after Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 66-63 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Los Angeles went 7-11 at home last season while going 13-23 overall. The Sparks averaged 8.6 steals, 3.9 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Chicago finished 12-6 on the road and 26-10 overall a season ago. The Sky gave up 81.3 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot), Morgan Bertsch: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .