AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    New England Revolution take shutout streak into matchup with Los Angeles FC

    By The Associated PressMarch 11, 2023 GMT

    New England Revolution (2-0-0) vs. Los Angeles FC (1-0-0)

    Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC -208, New England +525, Draw +341; over/under is 2.5 goals

    BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution come into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after recording two straight shutout wins.

    LAFC was 21-9-4 overall during the 2022 season while going 16-2-2 at home. LAFC averaged 1.9 goals on 5.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

    The Revolution went 10-12-12 overall and 3-8-6 on the road in the 2022 season. The Revolution scored 47 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 50.

    NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: None listed.

    Revolution: Jack Panayotou (injured), Jacob Jackson (injured), Maciel (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured), Andrew Farrell (injured).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.