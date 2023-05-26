LA Galaxy host Charlotte FC in non-conference action

Charlotte FC (5-6-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (2-8-3, 15th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Los Angeles -141, Charlotte FC +351, Draw +296; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy take on Charlotte FC in non-conference action.

The Galaxy are 2-3-1 at home. The Galaxy are 1-2 in one-goal games.

Charlotte is 2-3-1 in road games. Charlotte is 4-2 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has scored two goals with one assist for the Galaxy. Riqui Puig has one goal over the last 10 games.

Enzo Copetti has four goals for Charlotte. Karol Swiderski has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 2-7-1, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Charlotte: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Sega Coulibaly (injured), Douglas Costa (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured).

Charlotte: Benjamin Bender (injured), George Marks (injured), McKinze Gaines (injured), Kamil Jozwiak (injured), Guzman Corujo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .