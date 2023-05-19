LA Galaxy take road losing streak into game with D.C. United

LA Galaxy (2-7-3, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. DC United (4-5-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : DC United +109, Los Angeles +229, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy visit D.C. United looking to break a three-game road slide.

United is 2-2-2 at home. United is 2-3 in one-goal games.

The Galaxy are 0-4-2 in road games. The Galaxy are 0-3-1 when they score a single goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Benteke has five goals for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has three goals over the last 10 games.

Dejan Joveljic has scored two goals and added one assist for the Galaxy. Marky Delgado has one goal and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Galaxy: 2-6-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 8.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Nigel Robertha (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Ruan (injured), Taxiarchis Fountas (injured), Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Pedro Santos (injured), Andy Najar (injured).

Galaxy: Douglas Costa (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured), Sega Coulibaly (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .