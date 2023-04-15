Bouanga leads Los Angeles FC against the LA Galaxy

Los Angeles FC (4-0-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (0-3-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : LAFC +125, Los Angeles +201, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Denis Bouanga leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after scoring three goals against Austin.

The Galaxy are 0-3-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are seventh in the Western Conference with 29 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game.

LAFC is 3-0-2 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC ranks fifth in the Western Conference drawing 38 corner kicks, averaging 6.3 per game.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Neal has scored one goal for the Galaxy. Dejan Joveljic has one goal.

Bouanga has six goals and one assist for LAFC. Timothy Tillmann has two goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEASON SO FAR: Galaxy: Averaging 0.5 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 8.0 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

LAFC: Averaging 2.0 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Douglas Costa (injured), Martin Caceres (injured), Jonathan Bond (injured).

LAFC: Antonio Leone (injured), Christian Torres (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .