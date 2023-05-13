Espinoza and the San Jose Earthquakes visit the LA Galaxy

San Jose Earthquakes (5-3-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (1-6-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Los Angeles -117, San Jose +284, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Espinoza leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after scoring two goals against Los Angeles FC.

The Galaxy are 1-5-3 in conference matchups. The Galaxy are eighth in the Western Conference with 47 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

The Earthquakes are 5-2-1 against Western Conference teams. Espinoza leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with eight goals. The Earthquakes have scored 15.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Espinoza has eight goals and three assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 1-6-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 8.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 5-2-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jonathan Bond (injured), Douglas Costa (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured).

Earthquakes: Nathan Cardoso (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .