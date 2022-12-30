AP NEWS
Crawford scores 20, Louisiana Tech knocks off UTSA 91-69

December 30, 2022 GMT

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford scored 20 points as Louisiana Tech beat UTSA 91-69 on Thursday night.

Crawford added six steals for the Bulldogs (8-5, 1-1 Conference USA). Keaston Willis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Cobe Williams was 7 of 13 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

The Roadrunners (6-7) were led by John Buggs III, who recorded 20 points. DJ Richards added 13 points for UTSA. Eric Czumbel also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Louisiana Tech visits Charlotte while UTSA visits UAB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

