Tyson scores 28, Clemson reaches 6-0 in ACC for first time

January 12, 2023 GMT

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson had 28 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth consecutive double-double and Clemson defeated Louisville 83-70 on Wednesday night to reach 6-0 in ACC play for the first time in 70 years.

Clemson, a charter member of the ACC since 1953, had a previous best start of 5-0 in 1996-97. The Tigers are 14-3 overall and 9-0 at home this season.

A three-point play by Ian Schieffelin gave Clemson a 17-point lead near the 17-minute mark of the second half before Louisville rallied on four free throws by Mike James and a three-point play by JJ Traynor. Later, Jae’lyn Withers hit a 3-pointer and Louisville trailed 62-55 with 7:15 to go.

Clemson’s lead stayed within seven to 11 points until Kamari Lands hit a 3-pointer to get Louisville within 72-66 with 2:51 remaining. Louisville drew within six points again on a layup by Traynor with 1:12 remaining, but a three-point play by PJ Hall put the game well in hand for the Tigers, 79-70 with 1:04 to go.

Tyson shot 9 for 14 overall, hit four 3-pointers and made 6 of 9 free throws. Not only does he have a double-double in Clemson’s last five games, he has had a double-double in all six ACC games. Chase Hunter had 13 points, Hall 10 and Brevin Galloway 10 for Clemson.

    • James scored 17 points, El Ellis 12, Withers 11 and Sydney Curry 10 for Louisville (2-15, 0-6 ACC).

    Tyson had 12 points and six rebounds, and the Tigers shot 55% from the field to take a 40-28 lead at the break. Louisville shot 38% and had 12 turnovers before halftime.

    Clemson hosts Duke on Saturday and Louisville hosts North Carolina, also on Saturday.

