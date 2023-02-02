Withers’ double-double leads Louisville past Georgia Tech

Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) drives around Georgia Tech guard Dallan Coleman (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Louisville won 68-58, and Withers scored 19 points and 13 rebounds. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jae’ly Withers had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Kamari Lands had 11 points and a big 3-pointer, and Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 68-58 on Wednesday night, for the Cardinals’ first ACC win of the season.

Louisville led 33-28 at halftime and maintained a slim lead through the first 10 1/2 minutes of the second half until Georgia Tech tied it at 45 on a dunk by Ja’von Franklin with 9:26 remaining. The Yellow Jackets never took the lead, making just 2 of 9 shots the rest of the game while the Cardinals finished 6 of 8 from the field.

Louisville’s JJ Traynor scored on an alley-oop dunk to push the lead to six with 5:10 remaining, and a minute later Traynor’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to six again, 57-51 with 3:55 remaining. At 2:40 Mike James hit a 3-pointer for a 60-53 lead.

Georgia Tech got within 62-58 on a free throw by Kyle Sturdivant then Lands hit a clutch 3-pointer that put the game in hand as the Cardinals led 65-58 with :43 to go.

El Ellis scored 11 points and Traynor added 10 for Louisville (3-19, 1-10).

Sturdivant scored 17 points and Miles Kelly 16 for Georgia Tech (8-14, 1-11). Kelly was the only Yellow Jacket to make a shot in the final 9 minutes.

Withers scored 14 points in the first half, making 3 of 4 3-pointers on the way to the Cardinals’ 33-28 halftime lead.

The Yellow Jackets have lost eight of their last nine games and fell into last place in the conference, half a game behind Louisville.

