No. 13 Virginia Tech women edge Louisville 81-79

1 of 10 Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) shoots over Louisville's Hailey Van Lith (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Taylor Soule scored 24 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 20 points and 13 rebounds and No. 13 Virginia Tech beat Louisville 81-79 on Thursday night.

The game featured 17 ties and 13 lead changes with Virginia Tech holding a 17:47 to 11:55 edge in time of possession. Neither team led by double-digits and the largest lead of the fourth quarter was Louisville at 70-65 with 5:33 left.

Morgan Jones completed a three-point play with 2:58 left to give Louisville a four-point lead but the Cardinals only made one more field goal the rest of the way. Virginia Tech took advantage as Kayana Traylor and Georgia Amoore each made a 3-pointer for a two-point lead and the Hokies didn’t trail again.

Traylor finished with 17 points and Amoore added 13 points and eight assists for Virginia Tech (14-3, 9-1 ACC).

Hailey Van Lith scored 29 points, Jones had 19 points and nine rebounds for Louisville (13-6, 5-3). Van Lith and Jones combined for over half of Louisville’s field goal makes and attempts. Van Lith was 10 of 26, Jones 7 of 11 and the Cardinals 31 of 61.

Virginia Tech has a weeklong break before playing at Pittsburgh on Jan. 19.

