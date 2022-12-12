Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings
SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Dec. 12:
GIRLS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. Pearland, 16-1; 2. Humble Summer Creek, 14-1; 3. South Grand Prairie, 10-4; 4. SA Northside Clark, 13-3; 5. Coppell, 19-0; 6. DeSoto, 9-2; 7. Austin High, 16-3; 8. Denton Braswell, 13-2; 9. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 14-3; 10. SA Northside Brennan, 15-4; 11. SA Northside Harlan, 14-3; 12. Lewisville Hebron, 12-3; 13. Little Elm, 12-2; 14. Katy, 17-1; 15. Tomball Memorial, 18-4; 16. Fort Bend Austin, 18-1; 17. Mansfield Legacy, 13-2; 18. Cedar Hill, 8-6; 19. Fort Bend Hightower, 14-2; 20. Beaumont Westbrook, 17-2; 21. Katy Cinco Ranch, 14-3; 22. Laredo United South, 15-3; 23. Wolfforth Frenship, 12-3; 24. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 12-6; 25. Lewisville Flower Mound, 13-2.
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey, 12-2; 2. Amarillo High, 15-2; 3. Mansfield Timberview, 15-3; 4. SA Wagner, 10-4; 5. Lamar Fulshear, 12-3; 6. Pflugerville, 15-3; 7. Argyle, 11-3; 8. Lubbock Cooper, 11-4; 9. Buda Hays, 16-2; 10. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 14-3; 11. FW Brewer, 11-2; 12. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 16-5; 13. Frisco Lebanon Trail, 13-3; 14. Amarillo Tascosa, 13-2; 15. Midlothian Heritage, 14-3; 16. CC Flour Bluff, 13-2; 17. McKinney North, 11-4; 18. Manvel, 15-7; 19. Mount Pleasant, 12-0; 20. EP Chapin, 14-4; 21. Frisco Liberty, 7-5; 22. Lubbock, 13-5; 23. Lubbock Coronado, 13-5; 24. Liberty Hill, 12-4; 25. Boerne Champion, 12-3.
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose, 17-0; 2. Fredericksburg, 15-2; 3. Waco La Vega, 15-3; 4. Canyon, 11-2; 5. Levelland, 16-2; 6. Boerne, 13-1; 7. Hardin-Jefferson, 11-4; 8. Beeville Jones, 13-4; 9. Stephenville, 15-2; 10. Seminole, 14-3; 11. Paris North Lamar, 11-3; 12. Geronimo Navarro, 19-3; 13. Navasota, 17-1; 14. Lampasas, 17-6; 15. Van Alstyne, 13-5; 16. Sunnyvale, 14-3; 17. Waco Connally, 14-4; 18. Sanger, 13-4; 19. Canton, 15-2; 20. Kennedale, 7-9; 21. Silsbee, 12-2; 22. Marble Falls, 9-5; 23. Bridgeport, 12-6; 24. Godley, 12-5; 25. Bishop, 12-3.
Class 3A
1. Fairfield, 13-2; 2. Peaster, 10-4; 3. Winnsboro, 9-4; 4. Holliday, 11-2; 5. Tuscola Jim Ned, 12-1; 6. Pottsboro, 14-2; 7. Bushland, 3-0; 8. Mexia, 17-1; 9. Wall, 12-2; 10. Brock, 13-3; 11. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 11-0; 12. Boling, 13-1; 13. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 9-4; 14. Lorena, 12-3; 15. Edgewood, 9-5; 16. Shallowater, 5-5; 17. Idalou, 4-6; 18. Mount Vernon, 7-3; 19. WF City View, 11-5; 20. El Maton Tidehaven, 14-3; 21. Gunter, 12-5; 22. Columbus, 9-2; 23. Lyford, 10-5; 24. Crystal City, 11-5; 25. Rio Hondo, 10-3.
Class 2A
1. New Home, 12-2; 2. Nocona, 14-0; 3. Lipan, 14-2; 4. Martins Mill, 10-4; 5. Evadale, 17-1; 6. Gruver, 8-3; 7. Weimar, 8-1; 8. Panhandle, 11-5; 9. Chireno, 18-2; 10. Tenaha, 14-2; 11. Goldthwaite, 10-0; 12. Skidmore Tynan, 18-0; 13. Sundown, 12-3; 14. La Rue La Poynor, 11-2; 15. Farwell, 9-3; 16. Ropesville, 13-2; 17. Windthorst, 10-2; 18. Harper, 11-2; 19. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 14-3; 20. Seymour, 12-1; 21. Cisco, 8-3; 22. Roscoe, 10-0; 23. Muenster, 10-5; 24. Woden, 10-4; 25. Muenster, 10-5.
Class 1A
1. Huckabay, 19-2; 2. Neches, 12-1; 3. Slidell, 13-0; 4. Dodd City, 13-0; 5. Nazareth, 10-5; 6. Turkey Valley, 12-4; 7. Saltillo, 17-2; 8. Gordon, 12-3; 9. Ackerly Sands, 10-4; 10. Veribest, 12-1; 11. Gorman, 17-0; 12. Hermleigh, 5-2; 13. Jayton, 11-3; 14. Whiteface, 14-2; 15. Robert Lee, 4-3; 16. Brookeland, 12-4; 17. Cross Plains, 15-2; 18. Westbrook, 13-6; 19. Gail Borden County, 10-3; 20. Roscoe Highland, 8-2; 21. Iredell, 4-0; 22. Moulton, 11-6; 23. Spur, 7-3; 24. Klondike, 6-0; 25. Tilden McMullen County, 9-5.
GIRLS PRIVATE
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II, 16-3; 2. Houston Christian, 12-4; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 13-6; 4. FW Nolan Catholic, 14-5; 5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 9-3; 6. SA Antonian Prep, 12-6; 7. Houston The Village, 10-5; 8. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 8-7; 9. Dallas Ursuline, 7-8; 10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 9-6.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Argyle Liberty Christian, 15-5; 2. Grapevine Faith Christian, 15-2; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 6-3; 4. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall, 12-3; 5. FW Southwest Christian, 4-6; 6. Tyler Grace Community School, 13-2; 7. FW All Saints, 4-4; 8. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 12-3; 9. Brownsville St. Joseph, 5-7; 10. Midland Christian, 3-5.
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian, 8-6; 2. Geneva, 11-3; 3. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 4-8; 4. FW Lake Country, 12-2; 5. Arlington Grace Prep, 13-2; 6. Arlington Pantego, 9-3; 7. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 9-5; 8. League City Bay Area Christian, 8-2; 9. Willow Park Trinity Christian, 11-1; 10. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 1-2.
TAPPS 3A
1. Rosehill Christian, 9-0; 2. Houston Lutheran North, 3-6; 3. Lubbock Christian, 7-6; 4. Bryan Brazos Christian, 7-3; 5. Amarillo San Jacinto, 8-1; 6. SA Lutheran, 11-9; 7. McKinney Cornerstone, 5-0; 8. Marble Falls Faith; 9. SA Castle Hill, 3-2; 10. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 10-3.
TAPPS 2A
1. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 3-0; 2. Lubbock All Saints, 10-0; 3. Red Oak Ovilla, 7-2; 4. Shiner St. Paul, 3-6; 5. Dallas First Baptist, 11-4; 6. Muenster Sacred Heart, 9-5; 7. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 4-5; 8. Terrell Poetry Christian, 14-2; 9. Bryan Allen, 7-2; 10. Austin Waldorf, 8-0.
TAPPS 1A
1. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 18-4; 2. San Angelo Cornerstone, 2-3; 3. Cypress Covenant, 8-3; 4. Granbury Cornerstone, 2-2; 5. WF Christ, 5-4; 6. Wichita Christian, 7-3; 7. Weatherford Victory Baptist, 3-7; 8. Fredericksburg Heritage, 4-0; 9. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 2-2; 10. Sherman Texoma Christian, 2-8.
___
BOYS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. Richardson Lake Highlands, 8-1; 2. North Crowley, 13-2; 3. Beaumont United, 11-1; 4. Mansfield Legacy, 11-2; 5. Austin Westlake, 14-2; 6. Arlington Martin, 12-2; 7. Humble Summer Creek, 12-3; 8. Fort Bend Elkins, 9-3; 9. Allen, 12-5; 10. Denton Guyer, 11-3; 11. Trophy Club Nelson, 11-3; 12. Richardson, 10-5; 13. Pearland Dawson, 11-3; 14. Katy Seven Lakes, 13-4; 15. Cy Creek, 11-4; 16. Tomball Memorial, 15-0; 17. Round Rock Stony Point, 12-0; 18. Coppell, 13-3; 19. San Marcos, 14-2; 20. DeSoto, 11-2; 21. Humble Atascocita, 10-5; 22. SA Northside Brennan, 13-6; 23. Plano East, 14-1; 24. Dickinson, 10-6; 25. Killeen Harker Heights, 9-6.
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball, 7-2; 2. Fort Bend Marshall, 13-2; 3. Mansfield Summit, 13-2; 4. Amarillo, 16-1; 5. Killeen Ellison, 12-3; 6. Boerne Champion, 14-1; 7. Manvel, 8-4; 8. Lancaster, 8-5; 9. Lufkin, 15-0; 10. Frisco Wakeland, 10-3; 11. Frisco Memorial, 9-7; 12. Frisco Liberty, 11-3; 13. Colleyville Heritage, 10-3; 14. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 5-3; 15. A&M Consolidated, 9-4; 16. FW Wyatt, 1-6; 17. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 10-4; 18. Mount Pleasant, 14-0; 19. SA Wagner, 7-6; 20. Midlothian, 12-3; 21. NRH Richland, 11-1; 22. SA Veterans Memorial, 15-3; 23. Forney, 13-1; 24. Red Oak, 10-5; 25. Leander Rouse, 10-6.
Class 4A
1. Dallas Carter, 11-2; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 12-0; 3. Silsbee, 5-11; 4. WF Hirschi, 2-5; 5. Houston Washington, 5-4; 6. Houston Furr, 6-0; 7. Boerne, 9-5; 8. Sulphur Springs, 13-3; 9. Canyon, 10-2; 10. Dallas Pinkston, 10-5; 11. Canyon Randall, 9-6; 12. Alvin Iowa Colony, 12-1; 13. Stafford, 12-4; 14. Somerset, 12-5; 15. Jacksonville, 9-3; 16. Little Cypress Mauriceville, 13-4; 17. Hardin-Jefferson, 12-2; 18. Hamshire-Fannett, 9-5; 19. Waco Connally, 9-2; 20. Hereford, 9-2; 21. Bishop, 12-3; 22. Bullard, 12-3; 23. Gatesville, 13-1; 24. Pleasanton, 13-5; 25. Center, 8-3.
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison, 5-7; 2. Lorena, 12-1; 3. Hitchcock, 4-6; 4. Shallowater, 9-0; 5. SA Cole, 6-8; 6. CC London, 11-2; 7. Ponder, 12-3; 8. Diboll, 2-3; 9. Brock, 10-5; 10. Peaster, 9-4; 11. Lytle, 12-3; 12. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 14-2; 13. WF City View, 10-3; 14. Mexia, 10-3; 15. Holliday, 9-1; 16. Winnie East Chambers, 12-1; 17. Orangefield, 11-3; 18. Franklin, 0-2; 19. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 7-8; 20. Childress, 8-3; 21. Atlanta, 12-2; 22. Jefferson, 9-2; 23. Poth, 0-0; 24. Gunter, 12-1; 25. Crystal City, 5-10.
Class 2A
1. Lipan, 11-0; 2. La Rue La Poynor, 10-5; 3. Flatonia, 12-0; 4. New Home, 8-3; 5. Clarendon, 4-4; 6. Timpson, 0-0; 7. New Deal, 7-3; 8. Big Sandy, 11-2; 9. Martins Mill, 8-3; 10. Douglass, 11-1; 11. North Hopkins, 10-2; 12. Gruver, 10-5; 13. Grapeland, 8-2; 14. Port Aransas, 10-5; 15. Beckville, 11-1; 16. Floydada, 12-4; 17. Big Lake Reagan County, 8-7; 18. Seymour, 8-3; 19. Tolar, 11-3; 20. Frankston, 6-5; 21. Olton, 7-3; 22. Vega, 5-3; 23. Thorndale, 6-5; 24. Mumford, 8-6; 25. Stockdale, 0-8.
Class 1A
1. Graford, 13-1; 2. Mertzon Irion County, 5-0; 3. Jayton, 9-0; 4. Tilden McMullen County, 14-0; 5. Perrin Whitt, 12-3; 6. Nazareth, 5-3; 7. Texline, 11-2; 8. Lorenzo, 7-7; 9. Garden City, 12-2; 10. Midway, 10-3; 11. Dodd City, 10-7; 12. Brookeland, 12-4; 13. Gordon, 6-5; 14. Slidell, 6-8; 15. Martinsville, 13-4; 16. Abbott, 0-0; 17. Lenorah Grady, 11-3; 18. Waelder, 8-6; 19. Huckabay, 9-3; 20. Whitharral, 4-1; 21. Neches, 11-5; 22. Fayetteville, 9-5; 23. San Perlita, 4-11; 24. Munday, 10-2; 25. Eula, 8-5.
BOYS PRIVATE
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 15-4; 2. Houston St. Thomas, 9-0; 3. Addison Trinity Christian, 16-2; 4. Houston Christian, 11-2; 5. SA Central Catholic, 13-2; 6. SA Antonian Prep, 14-5; 7. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 10-5; 8. Addison Greenhill, 12-1; 9. Plano John Paul II, 7-8; 10. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 10-5.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Austin St. Michael’s, 12-4; 2. Houston Second Baptist, 10-4; 3. Grapevine Faith Christian, 14-4; 4. The Woodlands Christian 11-7; 5. Midland Christian, 11-10; 6. Argyle Liberty Christian, 15-7; 7. Arlington Oakridge, 12-6; 8. Brownsville St. Joseph, 12-3; 9. Laredo St. Augustine, 14-4; 10. Frisco Legacy Christian, 13-6.
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 9-3; 2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 12-2; 3. Arlington Grace Prep, 8-6; 4. Austin Brentwood Christian, 8-6; 5. CC Incarnate Word, 11-6; 6. Boerne Geneva, 14-4; 7. Schertz John Paul II, 4-10; 8. Austin Veritas, 5-1; 9. San Antonio Holy Cross, 9-6; 10. Bullard Brook Hill, 7-1.
TAPPS 3A
1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal, 8-4; 2. Houston Lutheran North, 8-3; 3. Houston Westbury Christian, 8-7; 4. Dallas Akiba Yavneh, 9-5; 5. Waco Live Oak Classical, 13-0; 6. Lubbock Christian, 4-0; 7. Marble Falls Faith, 5-3; 8. Richardson North Dallas Adventist, 2-3; 9. Plano Coram Deo, 4-5; 10. Bryan Brazos Christian, 5-2.
TAPPS 2A
1. Houston Grace Christian, 11-6; 2. FW Bethesda Christian, 16-0; 3. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal, 10-1; 4. Galveston O’Connell, 10-4; 5. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 5-1; 6. Pflugerville Concordia, 9-4; 7. Longview Trinity, 5-1; 8. Austin Juan Diego Catholic, 8-6; 9. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 7-5; 10. Nazarene Christian, 9-2.
TAPPS 1A
1. WF Wichita Christian, 8-3; 2. Cypress Covenant, 11-6; 3. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 0-5; 4. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 11-8; 5. Dallas The Winston, 10-1; 6. Amarillo Accelerate Christian, 7-1; 7. San Angelo Cornerstone, 10-5; 8. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian, 4-1; 9. Spring Founders Christian, 10-5; 10. Dallas Cambridge, 7-3.