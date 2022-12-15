AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 15, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlee 44, Thomas Dale 40

Blue Ridge School 76, Evergreen Christian 59

Broad Run 59, Lightridge 43

Broadway 64, John Handley 62

Brookville 56, William Campbell 51

Brunswick 65, Southampton 37

Carroll County 60, Galax 56

Cosby 56, Midlothian 52

Franklin 51, Surry County 21

Gainesville 72, Osbourn 65

Grafton 53, Tabb 43

James River 75, Powhatan 72

John Champe 48, Unity Reed 42

John Marshall 81, Landstown 41

Lloyd Bird 79, Huguenot 44

Manchester 74, George Wythe-Richmond 40

New Kent 54, Lafayette 27

Northside 62, Heritage (Lynchburg) 36

Poquoson 40, Warhill 31

Richlands 66, Grundy 56

Rustburg 68, Altavista 63

Skyline 59, Sherando 45

Smithfield 57, York 55

TJHS 90, King William 39

Tandem Friends School 71, The Covenant School 63

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

