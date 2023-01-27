Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Autaugaville 74, Billingsley 15
Beulah 67, Notasulga 63
Brewer 43, Brindlee Mountain 20
Central Coosa 80, Fayetteville 49
Central-Florence 65, Alcorn Central, Miss. 43
Daleville 61, Emmanuel Christian 39
Daphne 67, Foley 40
Donoho 51, Coosa Christian 38
Elba 59, Wicksburg 46
Elmore County 69, Thorsby 47
Fort Dale Academy 62, Crenshaw Christian Academy 50
Jasper 70, Faith Christian 37
Keith 62, University Charter 38
Maplesville 48, Verbena 25
Meek 40, Sumiton Christian 29
Murphy 46, Williamson 44
Phil Campbell 44, Belgreen 23
Pike County 66, Cottonwood 53
Pleasant Home 60, Georgiana 56
Red Level 48, Straughn 46
Saint Luke’s Episcopal 66, J.U. Blacksher 45
Shoals Christian 60, Colbert Heights 32
South Lamar 62, Lynn 58
T.R. Miller 58, W.S. Neal 48
Westbrook Christian 57, Sylvania 56
White Plains 65, Cleburne County 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bullock County vs. Abbeville, ccd.
Ranburne vs. Randolph County, ccd.
