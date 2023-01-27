AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Autaugaville 74, Billingsley 15

Beulah 67, Notasulga 63

Brewer 43, Brindlee Mountain 20

Central Coosa 80, Fayetteville 49

Central-Florence 65, Alcorn Central, Miss. 43

Daleville 61, Emmanuel Christian 39

Daphne 67, Foley 40

Donoho 51, Coosa Christian 38

Elba 59, Wicksburg 46

Elmore County 69, Thorsby 47

Fort Dale Academy 62, Crenshaw Christian Academy 50

Jasper 70, Faith Christian 37

Keith 62, University Charter 38

Maplesville 48, Verbena 25

Meek 40, Sumiton Christian 29

Murphy 46, Williamson 44

Phil Campbell 44, Belgreen 23

Pike County 66, Cottonwood 53

Pleasant Home 60, Georgiana 56

Red Level 48, Straughn 46

Saint Luke’s Episcopal 66, J.U. Blacksher 45

Shoals Christian 60, Colbert Heights 32

South Lamar 62, Lynn 58

T.R. Miller 58, W.S. Neal 48

Westbrook Christian 57, Sylvania 56

White Plains 65, Cleburne County 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bullock County vs. Abbeville, ccd.

Ranburne vs. Randolph County, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.