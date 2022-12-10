Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.L. Johnson 70, Sweet Water 29
Autaugaville 37, Billingsley 29
Bibb County 25, Helena 23
Blount 44, Williamson 37
Brewer 47, Russellville 43
Brookstone, Ga. 55, Lee-Scott Academy 33
Carbon Hill 50, Fayette County 27
Catholic-Montgomery 65, Montgomery Academy 14
Chilton County 61, Stanhope Elmore 49
Clements 46, Lauderdale County 42
Cornerstone School 46, West Blocton 5
DAR 57, Madison County 39
Davidson 39, McGill-Toolen 34
Deshler 68, Central-Florence 26
Dora 59, Oak Grove 22
Douglas 64, Crossville 19
Elba 54, Pike Liberal Arts 14
Eufaula 70, Barbour County 42
Freeport, Fla. 34, Straughn 30
Geneva 51, Samson 32
Good Hope 67, East Lawrence 29
Graceville, Fla. 46, Florala 14
Greenville 57, Georgiana 32
Headland 47, Abbeville 39
Hillcrest 51, Northridge 40
Holtville 49, B. T. Washington Magnet 10
Homewood 52, Spain Park 23
Hooper Academy 56, Macon-East 24
J.U. Blacksher 69, J.F. Shields 45
Jacksonville Christian 75, Cedar Bluff 55
Keith 48, Dal Co 30
Lawrence County 54, Decatur 36
Linden 43, Demopolis 42
Meek 30, Saint Bernard Prep 0
Minor 82, Oakman 2
Plainview 69, Cullman 27
Pleasant Home 20, Excel 19
Rehobeth 43, Northside Methodist 37
Robertsdale 41, Bayside Academy 26
Russell County 53, Bullock County 27
Sand Rock 54, Fyffe 44
Sardis 57, Boaz 20
Scottsboro 58, Fairview 32
Sparkman 88, Grissom 23
Springville 56, St. Clair County 40
St. James 37, Auburn 31
St. Paul’s 58, Vigor 48
Tanner 38, Whitesburg Christian 27
UMS-Wright 58, Cottage Hill 15
University Charter 58, R.C. Hatch 42
Vestavia Hills 89, Oak Mountain 42
Waterloo 59, Belgreen 52
White Plains 60, Saks 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/