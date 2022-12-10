AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 70, Sweet Water 29

Autaugaville 37, Billingsley 29

Bibb County 25, Helena 23

Blount 44, Williamson 37

Brewer 47, Russellville 43

Brookstone, Ga. 55, Lee-Scott Academy 33

Carbon Hill 50, Fayette County 27

Catholic-Montgomery 65, Montgomery Academy 14

Chilton County 61, Stanhope Elmore 49

Clements 46, Lauderdale County 42

Cornerstone School 46, West Blocton 5

DAR 57, Madison County 39

Davidson 39, McGill-Toolen 34

Deshler 68, Central-Florence 26

Dora 59, Oak Grove 22

Douglas 64, Crossville 19

Elba 54, Pike Liberal Arts 14

Eufaula 70, Barbour County 42

Freeport, Fla. 34, Straughn 30

Geneva 51, Samson 32

Good Hope 67, East Lawrence 29

Graceville, Fla. 46, Florala 14

Greenville 57, Georgiana 32

Headland 47, Abbeville 39

Hillcrest 51, Northridge 40

Holtville 49, B. T. Washington Magnet 10

Homewood 52, Spain Park 23

Hooper Academy 56, Macon-East 24

J.U. Blacksher 69, J.F. Shields 45

Jacksonville Christian 75, Cedar Bluff 55

Keith 48, Dal Co 30

Lawrence County 54, Decatur 36

Linden 43, Demopolis 42

Meek 30, Saint Bernard Prep 0

Minor 82, Oakman 2

Plainview 69, Cullman 27

Pleasant Home 20, Excel 19

Rehobeth 43, Northside Methodist 37

Robertsdale 41, Bayside Academy 26

Russell County 53, Bullock County 27

    • Sand Rock 54, Fyffe 44

    Sardis 57, Boaz 20

    Scottsboro 58, Fairview 32

    Sparkman 88, Grissom 23

    Springville 56, St. Clair County 40

    St. James 37, Auburn 31

    St. Paul’s 58, Vigor 48

    Tanner 38, Whitesburg Christian 27

    UMS-Wright 58, Cottage Hill 15

    University Charter 58, R.C. Hatch 42

    Vestavia Hills 89, Oak Mountain 42

    Waterloo 59, Belgreen 52

    White Plains 60, Saks 32

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

