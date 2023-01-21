Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlington 72, Oshkosh West 56
Catholic Memorial 61, Northland Pines 47
Green Bay West 45, Milwaukee South 38
Greendale 79, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64
Kettle Moraine 72, Brookfield Central 53
Lake City, Minn. 90, Aquinas 52
Lakeside Lutheran 78, Menomonee Falls 44
Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Minn. 55, Regis 50
Martin Luther 86, Racine Horlick 62
Monroe 53, Watertown 50
New Berlin Eisenhower 76, Waterford 50
Pardeeville 91, Williams Bay 67
Prescott 81, Concordia Academy, Minn. 72
Shawano 72, New London 68
Valley Christian 65, Madison Country Day 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/