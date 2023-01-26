Heavy wet snow brings down domed training facility at UMaine

ORONO, Maine (AP) — An indoor practice facility used by student athletes at the University of Maine collapsed Thursday morning under weight of heavy snow, officials said. No one was hurt.

As back-to-back storms pummeled Maine, snow piled up atop the domed structure that the university already declared to be “well past its usable life.”

The university is evaluating whether the dome can be repaired, and whether repairs would make sense, given that plans are already in the works to replace the dome with a bigger facility. The timing of the new facility is uncertain.

It was at least the fourth time The Mahaney Dome had collapsed.

It was built in 2006 to be used by student-athletes as a practice facility, with a footprint that’s about 200 feet (61 meters) by 200 feet (61 meters), according to the university.

It bears the name of UMaine graduate Larry Mahaney, who donated about $1 million to the project. Mahaney, who died in 2006, was former chairman of the board and CEO of Webber Energy Fuels.

___

This version corrects the summary to say the dome was built in 2006.