Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boothbay Region 66, Madison Area Memorial 48
Ellsworth 78, Mount View 61
Forest Hills Consolidated 82, Vinalhaven 31
Fort Kent Community 54, Katahdin 51
Foxcroft Academy 74, Houlton 40
Greenville 59, Shead 37
Lawrenceville, N.J. 81, Bridgton 77
Machias 34, Schenck 31
Mount Desert Island 47, John Bapst Memorial 40
Oceanside (Coop) 64, Medomak Valley 59
Old Town 60, Caribou 50
Orono 74, Maine Central Institute 57
Sumner Memorial 63, Central 52
Washburn District 53, East Grand (GHC) 30
Waynflete 52, Seacoast Christian School 23
Winslow 64, Presque Isle 55
Winslow 64, Presque Isle Academy Ii, Mich. 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/