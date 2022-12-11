AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boothbay Region 66, Madison Area Memorial 48

Ellsworth 78, Mount View 61

Forest Hills Consolidated 82, Vinalhaven 31

Fort Kent Community 54, Katahdin 51

Foxcroft Academy 74, Houlton 40

Greenville 59, Shead 37

Lawrenceville, N.J. 81, Bridgton 77

Machias 34, Schenck 31

Mount Desert Island 47, John Bapst Memorial 40

Oceanside (Coop) 64, Medomak Valley 59

Old Town 60, Caribou 50

Orono 74, Maine Central Institute 57

Sumner Memorial 63, Central 52

Washburn District 53, East Grand (GHC) 30

Waynflete 52, Seacoast Christian School 23

Winslow 64, Presque Isle 55

Winslow 64, Presque Isle Academy Ii, Mich. 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

