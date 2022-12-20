AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 62, Nelson County 35

Buckingham County 93, Cumberland 69

Buckingham County 93, Cumberland Valley, Pa. 69

Calvary Christian, Md. 79, Bishop O’Connell 63

Caroline 86, New Kent 66

Carroll County 62, Blacksburg 59

Chantilly 70, James Robinson 49

Chilhowie 88, Tazewell 53

Deep Creek 69, Hickory 37

Essex 57, Sussex Central 52

Fauquier 56, Warren County 45

Frank Cox 67, Great Bridge 57

Grayson County 61, Rural Retreat 35

Highland Springs 65, Brunswick 54

James Wood 51, Liberty-Bealeton 45

John Battle 51, Holston 43

John Champe 50, Briar Woods 36

King George 64, Mountain View 38

Langley 53, Centreville 44

Manchester 87, J.R. Tucker 27

Meridian High School 49, North Stafford 33

Monterey Trail, Calif. 80, Peninsula Catholic 69

Mountain View Christian Academy 49, Valley Thunder Homeschool 37

National Christian Academy, Md. 72, Independence 68

Oakton 70, Lake Braddock 68, OT

Orange County 59, Spotsylvania 47

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 82, Castlewood 26

Patriot 84, Western Branch 56

Paul VI Catholic High School 64, Richardson Lake Highlands, Texas 58

Pembroke Pines, Fla. 67, Potomac School 63

Potomac 66, Thomas Dale 44

Potomac Falls 50, Dominion 35

Prince Edward County 61, Randolph-Henry 35

Sports

  • Packers defeat Rams 24-12 to keep playoff hopes alive

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

  • Messi, Mbappe give Qatar the perfect World Cup ending

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    • Princess Anne 67, Norview 57

    Rappahannock 81, Mathews 59

    River View, W.Va. 60, Hurley 48

    Skyline 75, Clarke County 35

    South Lakes 64, Washington-Liberty 57

    Stafford 51, Brooke Point 49

    Steward School 53, St. Christopher’s 50

    StoneBridge School 48, Tidewater Academy 41

    TEACH Homeschool 59, Southampton Academy 53

    TJHS 72, Midlothian 69

    Temple Christian 56, Ridgeview Christian 53

    Timberlake Christian 42, Lynchburg Home School 40

    Turner Ashby 56, Page County 44

    Tuscarora 59, Millbrook 53

    Wicomico, Md. 85, Chincoteague 39

    William Monroe 63, Goochland 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.