Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berlin 51, Inter-Lakes 40

Bow 35, Hanover 23

Colebrook 47, Littleton 14

Concord Christian 59, Campbell 8

Dover 54, Londonderry 51

Goffstown 55, Concord 42

Gorham 33, Profile 32

Hollis/Brookline 52, Milford 33

Hopkinton 49, Hillsboro-Deering 20

John Stark 45, Merrimack Valley 34

Kearsarge 41, Fall Mountain 24

Keene 51, Nashua North 42

Kennett 71, Coe-Brown 31

Laconia 62, Plymouth Regional 26

Moultonborough 53, Franklin 38

Nashua South 50, Manchester Central 29

Newfound Regional 41, Mascoma Valley 36

Oyster River 69, Sanborn Regional 45

Pelham 49, Manchester West 24

Pittsburg 40, Lisbon 29

Portsmouth 71, Pinkerton 62

Portsmouth Christian Academy 48, Mascenic Regional 43

Salem 42, Manchester Memorial 40

Spaulding 53, Merrimack 49

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Somersworth 27

Stevens 54, Monadnock 38

Timberlane 47, Kingswood 34

Winnisquam 59, Prospect Mountain 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

