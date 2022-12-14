Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 91, Manchester Central 75
Belmont 63, Inter-Lakes 44
Berlin 49, Newfound Regional 40
Bishop Brady 48, Plymouth Regional 32
Bishop Guertin 60, Goffstown 42
Coe-Brown 68, Sanborn Regional 65
ConVal 75, Milford 56
Dover 68, Nashua North 35
Gilford 75, Somersworth 28
Gorham 54, Moultonborough 37
Kearsarge 37, Hillsboro-Deering 26
Lebanon 46, Hanover 39
Littleton 68, White Mountains 43
Merrimack 52, Keene 50
Nashua South 57, Manchester Memorial 56
Newmarket 63, Franklin 14
Oyster River 50, Souhegan 47
Pelham 68, Hollis/Brookline 28
Pinkerton 89, Timberlane 47
Portsmouth 54, Alvirne 49
St. Thomas Aquinas 54, Campbell 46
Trinity 60, Concord 35
Windham 74, Spaulding 45
Winnacunnet 75, Salem 53
Woodsville 58, Lisbon 14
