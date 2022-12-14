AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 91, Manchester Central 75

Belmont 63, Inter-Lakes 44

Berlin 49, Newfound Regional 40

Bishop Brady 48, Plymouth Regional 32

Bishop Guertin 60, Goffstown 42

Coe-Brown 68, Sanborn Regional 65

ConVal 75, Milford 56

Dover 68, Nashua North 35

Gilford 75, Somersworth 28

Gorham 54, Moultonborough 37

Kearsarge 37, Hillsboro-Deering 26

Lebanon 46, Hanover 39

Littleton 68, White Mountains 43

Merrimack 52, Keene 50

Nashua South 57, Manchester Memorial 56

Newmarket 63, Franklin 14

Oyster River 50, Souhegan 47

Pelham 68, Hollis/Brookline 28

Pinkerton 89, Timberlane 47

Portsmouth 54, Alvirne 49

St. Thomas Aquinas 54, Campbell 46

Trinity 60, Concord 35

Windham 74, Spaulding 45

Winnacunnet 75, Salem 53

Woodsville 58, Lisbon 14

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

