Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 77, Windham 61

Belmont 46, Mascoma Valley 38

Belmont 55, Raymond 37

Bishop Brady 46, Hanover 43

Bishop Guertin 61, Londonderry 46

ConVal 66, Bow 62

Gilford 72, Stevens 48

Groveton 53, Moultonborough 42

Hopkinton 59, Kearsarge 34

Laconia 53, Lebanon 38

Manchester Memorial 56, Merrimack 55

Monadnock 63, Hillsboro-Deering 45

Nashua North 89, Concord 36

Nashua South 71, Alvirne 61

Newmarket 69, Nute 51

Newport 71, Fall Mountain 53

Pelham 69, Oyster River 45

Pinkerton 66, Exeter 36

Plymouth Regional 65, John Stark 63

Somersworth 71, Campbell 61

Timberlane 50, Spaulding 45

Trinity 62, Keene 56

White Mountains 56, Newfound Regional 43

Winnacunnet 73, Manchester Central 67

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

