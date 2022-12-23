Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 77, Windham 61
Belmont 46, Mascoma Valley 38
Belmont 55, Raymond 37
Bishop Brady 46, Hanover 43
Bishop Guertin 61, Londonderry 46
ConVal 66, Bow 62
Gilford 72, Stevens 48
Groveton 53, Moultonborough 42
Hopkinton 59, Kearsarge 34
Laconia 53, Lebanon 38
Manchester Memorial 56, Merrimack 55
Monadnock 63, Hillsboro-Deering 45
Nashua North 89, Concord 36
Nashua South 71, Alvirne 61
Newmarket 69, Nute 51
Newport 71, Fall Mountain 53
Pelham 69, Oyster River 45
Pinkerton 66, Exeter 36
Plymouth Regional 65, John Stark 63
Somersworth 71, Campbell 61
Timberlane 50, Spaulding 45
Trinity 62, Keene 56
White Mountains 56, Newfound Regional 43
Winnacunnet 73, Manchester Central 67
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/