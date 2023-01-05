Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Briar Woods 47, Lightridge 36
Broad Run 69, Dominion 45
Bruton 56, Warhill 42
Buckingham County 60, Nottoway 46
Carroll County 80, Grayson County 46
Colonial Forge 56, North Stafford 34
Craig County 40, Bath County 38
E.C. Glass 60, Spotswood 57
Graham 63, Pulaski County 39
Great Bridge 65, First Colonial 57
Hampton Roads 68, Veritas Classic Christian School 57
Kellam 45, Frank Cox 43
Manchester 77, Huguenot 34
Oscar Smith 72, Ocean Lakes 33
Page County 59, Luray 39
Park View-Sterling 50, Monticello 45
Smithfield 58, Grafton 40
Strasburg 59, Mountain View 45
Tazewell 75, Lebanon 67
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/