AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Briar Woods 47, Lightridge 36

Broad Run 69, Dominion 45

Bruton 56, Warhill 42

Buckingham County 60, Nottoway 46

Carroll County 80, Grayson County 46

Colonial Forge 56, North Stafford 34

Craig County 40, Bath County 38

E.C. Glass 60, Spotswood 57

Graham 63, Pulaski County 39

Great Bridge 65, First Colonial 57

Hampton Roads 68, Veritas Classic Christian School 57

Kellam 45, Frank Cox 43

Manchester 77, Huguenot 34

Oscar Smith 72, Ocean Lakes 33

Page County 59, Luray 39

Park View-Sterling 50, Monticello 45

Smithfield 58, Grafton 40

Strasburg 59, Mountain View 45

Tazewell 75, Lebanon 67

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.