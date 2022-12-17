AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dover 46, Salem 40

Exeter 69, Windham 53

Hollis/Brookline 46, Plymouth Regional 34

Londonderry 63, Nashua South 30

Merrimack 48, Winnacunnet 40

Pinkerton 78, Alvirne 45

Somersworth 33, Campbell 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bow vs. Laconia, ppd.

ConVal vs. Manchester West, ppd. to Jan 11th.

Epping vs. Profile, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Franklin vs. Groveton, ccd.

Holy Family vs. Lin-Wood, ppd.

Hopkinton vs. Monadnock, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Keene vs. Manchester Central, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Lebanon vs. Pembroke Academy, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Mascenic Regional vs. Woodsville, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Merrimack Valley vs. Hanover, ppd. to Jan 4th.

Moultonborough vs. Wilton-Lyndeborough, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Nashua North vs. Trinity, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Pelham vs. Coe-Brown, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Portsmouth Christian Academy vs. Littleton, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Souhegan vs. John Stark, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Spaulding vs. Goffstown, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Stevens vs. Kearsarge, ppd. to Jan 2nd.

