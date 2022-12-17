Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dover 46, Salem 40
Exeter 69, Windham 53
Hollis/Brookline 46, Plymouth Regional 34
Londonderry 63, Nashua South 30
Merrimack 48, Winnacunnet 40
Pinkerton 78, Alvirne 45
Somersworth 33, Campbell 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bow vs. Laconia, ppd.
ConVal vs. Manchester West, ppd. to Jan 11th.
Epping vs. Profile, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Franklin vs. Groveton, ccd.
Holy Family vs. Lin-Wood, ppd.
Hopkinton vs. Monadnock, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Keene vs. Manchester Central, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Lebanon vs. Pembroke Academy, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Mascenic Regional vs. Woodsville, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Merrimack Valley vs. Hanover, ppd. to Jan 4th.
Moultonborough vs. Wilton-Lyndeborough, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Nashua North vs. Trinity, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Pelham vs. Coe-Brown, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Portsmouth Christian Academy vs. Littleton, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Souhegan vs. John Stark, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Spaulding vs. Goffstown, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Stevens vs. Kearsarge, ppd. to Jan 2nd.
___
