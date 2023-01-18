Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Campbell 59, Hillsboro-Deering 47
Colebrook 65, Lisbon 9
ConVal 72, John Stark 62
Conant 36, Monadnock 29
Dover 62, Concord 60
Gilford 79, Hopkinton 42
Goffstown 69, Spaulding 62
Gorham 61, Lin-Wood 58
Laconia 79, Milford 45
Manchester West 62, Kennett 51
Mascoma Valley 62, Fall Mountain 46
Merrimack Valley 56, Plymouth Regional 23
Newmarket 49, Pittsfield 48
Pelham 51, Timberlane 33
Profile 81, Moultonborough 38
Prospect Mountain 44, Berlin 41
Sanborn Regional 73, Hollis/Brookline 55
St. Thomas Aquinas 70, Raymond 50
Stevens 62, Kearsarge 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/