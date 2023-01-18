AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Campbell 59, Hillsboro-Deering 47

Colebrook 65, Lisbon 9

ConVal 72, John Stark 62

Conant 36, Monadnock 29

Dover 62, Concord 60

Gilford 79, Hopkinton 42

Goffstown 69, Spaulding 62

Gorham 61, Lin-Wood 58

Laconia 79, Milford 45

Manchester West 62, Kennett 51

Mascoma Valley 62, Fall Mountain 46

Merrimack Valley 56, Plymouth Regional 23

Newmarket 49, Pittsfield 48

Pelham 51, Timberlane 33

Profile 81, Moultonborough 38

Prospect Mountain 44, Berlin 41

Sanborn Regional 73, Hollis/Brookline 55

St. Thomas Aquinas 70, Raymond 50

Stevens 62, Kearsarge 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.