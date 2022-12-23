AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alvirne 45, Nashua South 37

Bedford 63, Windham 26

Bishop Guertin 60, Portsmouth 35

Bow 58, ConVal 23

Conant 70, St. Thomas Aquinas 44

Concord 44, Nashua North 38

Concord Christian 50, Monadnock 30

Goffstown 57, Salem 30

Groveton 53, Moultonborough 44

Hanover 34, Bishop Brady 24

John Stark 57, Plymouth Regional 44

Kearsarge 45, Hopkinton 26

Laconia 58, Lebanon 17

Manchester Memorial 46, Merrimack 35

Milford 50, Timberlane 25

Newfound Regional 42, White Mountains 35

Oxbow Union, Vt. 56, Rivendell 17

Pelham 74, Oyster River 30

Pinkerton 38, Exeter 35

