Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alvirne 45, Nashua South 37
Bedford 63, Windham 26
Bishop Guertin 60, Portsmouth 35
Bow 58, ConVal 23
Conant 70, St. Thomas Aquinas 44
Concord 44, Nashua North 38
Concord Christian 50, Monadnock 30
Goffstown 57, Salem 30
Groveton 53, Moultonborough 44
Hanover 34, Bishop Brady 24
John Stark 57, Plymouth Regional 44
Kearsarge 45, Hopkinton 26
Laconia 58, Lebanon 17
Manchester Memorial 46, Merrimack 35
Milford 50, Timberlane 25
Newfound Regional 42, White Mountains 35
Oxbow Union, Vt. 56, Rivendell 17
Pelham 74, Oyster River 30
Pinkerton 38, Exeter 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/