Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia County 52, Charles City County High School 49

Battlefield 57, Freedom (South Riding) 44

Booker T. Washington 61, Bayside 44

Broad Run 56, Rock Ridge 48

Catholic High School of Va Beach 66, Cristo Rey Richmond 34

Colgan 53, Brooke Point 52

Eastern Mennonite 93, Tandem Friends School 53

Eastern View 85, St. Michael Catholic 66

Eastside 35, Grundy 12

Floyd County 59, Bassett 50

Good Counsel, Md. 74, Bishop O’Connell 69

Grafton 53, Warhill 29

James River 57, Cosby 56

Lafayette 62, Bruton 49

Liberty Christian 56, Brookville 32

Manchester 65, Monacan 63

Midlothian 69, Powhatan 60

Peninsula Catholic 84, Brunswick Academy 32

Potomac 63, West Potomac 50

Radford 58, Christiansburg 36

Smithfield 58, Tabb 29

South County 51, Washington-Liberty 45

Southampton Academy 48, Fuqua School 41

Spring Mills, W.Va. 60, Millbrook 59

St. Christopher’s 57, Carmel 49

Wilson Memorial 59, Monticello 43

Windsor 62, Southampton 29

York 61, New Kent 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

