Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia County 52, Charles City County High School 49
Battlefield 57, Freedom (South Riding) 44
Booker T. Washington 61, Bayside 44
Broad Run 56, Rock Ridge 48
Catholic High School of Va Beach 66, Cristo Rey Richmond 34
Colgan 53, Brooke Point 52
Eastern Mennonite 93, Tandem Friends School 53
Eastern View 85, St. Michael Catholic 66
Eastside 35, Grundy 12
Floyd County 59, Bassett 50
Good Counsel, Md. 74, Bishop O’Connell 69
Grafton 53, Warhill 29
James River 57, Cosby 56
Lafayette 62, Bruton 49
Liberty Christian 56, Brookville 32
Manchester 65, Monacan 63
Midlothian 69, Powhatan 60
Peninsula Catholic 84, Brunswick Academy 32
Potomac 63, West Potomac 50
Radford 58, Christiansburg 36
Smithfield 58, Tabb 29
South County 51, Washington-Liberty 45
Southampton Academy 48, Fuqua School 41
Spring Mills, W.Va. 60, Millbrook 59
St. Christopher’s 57, Carmel 49
Wilson Memorial 59, Monticello 43
Windsor 62, Southampton 29
York 61, New Kent 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/