The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anaconda 64, Jefferson (Boulder) 40

Bainville 66, Brockton 41

Big Sandy 67, Chinook 52

Billings Skyview 58, Helena 55

Box Elder 85, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 70

Bozeman 62, Kalispell Flathead 49

Broadus 57, Terry 31

Broadview-Lavina 50, Bridger 21

Cascade 69, Foothills Christian 48

Circle 67, Richey-Lambert 48

Columbia Falls 66, Browning 51

Corvallis 77, Whitefish 56

East Helena 66, Deer Lodge 55

Frenchtown 67, Hardin 39

Hamilton 38, Lockwood 35

Harrison-Willow Creek 67, Lima 29

Heart Butte 117, Valier 13

Helena Capital 54, Billings Senior 49

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 51, Jordan 48

Kalispell Glacier 53, Gallatin 49

Lewistown (Fergus) 78, Billings Central 49

Lustre Christian 71, Nashua 22

Malta 88, Harlem 52

Manhattan Christian 50, Manhattan 47, OT

Missoula Loyola 78, Arlee 34

North Star 66, Hays-Lodgepole 43

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 57, Dodson 50

Seeley-Swan 54, Lincoln 38

Shelby 42, Conrad 37

Sheridan 52, White Sulphur Springs 35

Sidney 57, Glasgow 54, OT

Simms 61, Power 42

St. Regis 67, Alberton-Superior 30

Thompson Falls 68, Plains 30

Townsend 58, Big Timber 51

Turner 52, Fort Benton 47

Winnett-Grass Range 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 56

Wolf Point 67, Poplar 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baker vs. Carter County, ppd.

