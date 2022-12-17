Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anaconda 64, Jefferson (Boulder) 40
Bainville 66, Brockton 41
Big Sandy 67, Chinook 52
Billings Skyview 58, Helena 55
Box Elder 85, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 70
Bozeman 62, Kalispell Flathead 49
Broadus 57, Terry 31
Broadview-Lavina 50, Bridger 21
Cascade 69, Foothills Christian 48
Circle 67, Richey-Lambert 48
Columbia Falls 66, Browning 51
Corvallis 77, Whitefish 56
East Helena 66, Deer Lodge 55
Frenchtown 67, Hardin 39
Hamilton 38, Lockwood 35
Harrison-Willow Creek 67, Lima 29
Heart Butte 117, Valier 13
Helena Capital 54, Billings Senior 49
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 51, Jordan 48
Kalispell Glacier 53, Gallatin 49
Lewistown (Fergus) 78, Billings Central 49
Lustre Christian 71, Nashua 22
Malta 88, Harlem 52
Manhattan Christian 50, Manhattan 47, OT
Missoula Loyola 78, Arlee 34
North Star 66, Hays-Lodgepole 43
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 57, Dodson 50
Seeley-Swan 54, Lincoln 38
Shelby 42, Conrad 37
Sheridan 52, White Sulphur Springs 35
Sidney 57, Glasgow 54, OT
Simms 61, Power 42
St. Regis 67, Alberton-Superior 30
Thompson Falls 68, Plains 30
Townsend 58, Big Timber 51
Turner 52, Fort Benton 47
Winnett-Grass Range 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 56
Wolf Point 67, Poplar 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baker vs. Carter County, ppd.
