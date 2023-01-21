AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainville 42, Savage 38

Belt 41, Roy-Winifred 34

Billings Central 78, Miles City 65

Billings Skyview 70, Belgrade 54

Billings Skyview 71, Gallatin 64

Bridger 59, Absarokee 29

Broadus 72, Wibaux 39

Broadview-Lavina 63, Melstone 59

Broadview-Lavina 70, Reed Point-Rapelje 34

Browning 83, Columbia Falls 79

Butte 67, Missoula Sentinel 56

Charlo 68, Clark Fork 19

Dodson 60, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 41

Fairfield 60, Cut Bank 44

Fairview 70, Circle 20

Fort Benton 51, Turner 35

Frenchtown 77, Polson 49

Froid/Medicine Lake 47, Savage 38

Glasgow 55, Sidney 45

Great Falls Central 72, Centerville 47

Hardin 72, Livingston 68

Harlowton 70, Custer-Hysham 35

Harlowton 71, Shields Valley 28

Harrison-Willow Creek 73, Ennis 43

Havre 56, Glendive 23

Jefferson (Boulder) 58, Whitehall 44

Jordan 50, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 33

Kalispell Glacier 51, Helena Capital 44

Kalispell Glacier 72, Kalispell Flathead 35

Lockwood 65, Livingston 55

Lodge Grass 66, Baker 63

Lone Peak 54, Sheridan 43

Lustre Christian 78, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 34

Malta 63, Poplar 59

Manhattan Christian 45, Manhattan 33

Missoula Big Sky 58, Missoula Hellgate 47

Missoula Hellgate 58, Missoula Sentinel 36

Noxon 41, Hot Springs 38

Park City 51, Fromberg 42

    • Plenty Coups 67, Roberts 27

    Plentywood 75, Brockton 45

    Polson 72, Corvallis 67

    Rocky Boy 58, Shelby 48

    Ronan 64, Columbia Falls 57

    Seeley-Swan 64, Eureka 47

    Shelby 36, Cut Bank 30

    Shepherd 61, Roundup 35

    Simms 48, Power 27

    St. Regis 71, Alberton-Superior 35

    Terry 56, Plevna 48

    Terry 72, Carter County 52

    Thompson Falls 78, Plains 50

    Townsend 56, Choteau 47

    Valley Christian 59, Eureka 45

    West Yellowstone 58, Gardiner 51

    White Sulphur Springs 44, Twin Bridges 27

    Winnett-Grass Range 57, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 53

    Wolf Point 72, Poplar 49

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

