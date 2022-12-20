AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnum 65, Moose Lake/Willow River 36

Bigfork 57, Hill City/Northland 37

Blooming Prairie 58, Medford 35

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 59, BOLD 39

Byron 68, Dover-Eyota 32

Chatfield 65, Pine Island 51

Cleveland 49, Mankato Loyola 26

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 70, Tri-State, N.D. 66

Concordia Academy 62, United Christian 46

Crookston 59, East Grand Forks 56, OT

Deer River 60, Nashwauk-Keewatin 51

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 48, West Central 45

Edgerton 60, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 42

Ely 61, Chisholm 57

Fillmore Central 52, Schaeffer Academy 25

Fosston 56, Red Lake County 36

Frazee 71, Sebeka 54

Glencoe-Silver Lake 67, Sibley East 39

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 51, Lake of the Woods 39

Harrisburg, S.D. 45, Marshall 40

Hayfield 86, Southland 28

Hope Academy 34, Nova Classical Academy 16

Littlefork-Big Falls 44, Laporte 40

Luverne 74, Redwood Valley 30

Maranatha Christian 69, Richfield 65

Martin County West 68, Madelia 22

Math and Science Academy 41, Hiawatha Collegiate 24

Mayer Lutheran 57, Eden Valley-Watkins 47

Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Esko 69

Murray County Central 59, Lakeview 44

New Ulm 71, Norwood-Young America 64

North Woods 73, Wrenshall 28

Pelican Rapids 55, Hillcrest Lutheran 52

Pine City 78, Hinckley-Finlayson 27

    Pipestone 57, Dawson-Boyd 24

    Red Lake Falls 55, Northern Freeze 52

    Renville County West 61, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 57

    Rochester Lourdes 75, St. Charles 22

    Rock Ridge 62, Proctor 59

    Swanville 52, East Central 32

    Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 79, Nicollet 78

    Waukon, Iowa 57, Spring Grove 33

    Windom 50, Tri-City United 46

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Lewiston-Altura 59

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Jackson County Central vs. Luverne, ppd. to Dec 19th.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

