Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnum 65, Moose Lake/Willow River 36
Bigfork 57, Hill City/Northland 37
Blooming Prairie 58, Medford 35
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 59, BOLD 39
Byron 68, Dover-Eyota 32
Chatfield 65, Pine Island 51
Cleveland 49, Mankato Loyola 26
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 70, Tri-State, N.D. 66
Concordia Academy 62, United Christian 46
Crookston 59, East Grand Forks 56, OT
Deer River 60, Nashwauk-Keewatin 51
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 48, West Central 45
Edgerton 60, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 42
Ely 61, Chisholm 57
Fillmore Central 52, Schaeffer Academy 25
Fosston 56, Red Lake County 36
Frazee 71, Sebeka 54
Glencoe-Silver Lake 67, Sibley East 39
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 51, Lake of the Woods 39
Harrisburg, S.D. 45, Marshall 40
Hayfield 86, Southland 28
Hope Academy 34, Nova Classical Academy 16
Littlefork-Big Falls 44, Laporte 40
Luverne 74, Redwood Valley 30
Maranatha Christian 69, Richfield 65
Martin County West 68, Madelia 22
Math and Science Academy 41, Hiawatha Collegiate 24
Mayer Lutheran 57, Eden Valley-Watkins 47
Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Esko 69
Murray County Central 59, Lakeview 44
New Ulm 71, Norwood-Young America 64
North Woods 73, Wrenshall 28
Pelican Rapids 55, Hillcrest Lutheran 52
Pine City 78, Hinckley-Finlayson 27
Pipestone 57, Dawson-Boyd 24
Red Lake Falls 55, Northern Freeze 52
Renville County West 61, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 57
Rochester Lourdes 75, St. Charles 22
Rock Ridge 62, Proctor 59
Swanville 52, East Central 32
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 79, Nicollet 78
Waukon, Iowa 57, Spring Grove 33
Windom 50, Tri-City United 46
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Lewiston-Altura 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jackson County Central vs. Luverne, ppd. to Dec 19th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/