Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Luverne 4, New Ulm 0
Class AA=
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Holy Family Catholic 8, Shakopee 1
Minnetonka 6, Prior Lake 0
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Gentry 5, Stillwater 1
Hill-Murray 5, East Ridge 0
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 5, North Wright County 2
Maple Grove 4, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3
Class A=
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Simley 4, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 0
South St. Paul 5, Chisago Lakes 0
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Holy Angels 5, Minneapolis 3
Orono 3, Mound Westonka/SWC 1
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Fergus Falls 9, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0
River Lakes 2, Willmar 1
