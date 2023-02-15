AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Luverne 4, New Ulm 0

Class AA=

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Holy Family Catholic 8, Shakopee 1

Minnetonka 6, Prior Lake 0

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Gentry 5, Stillwater 1

Hill-Murray 5, East Ridge 0

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 5, North Wright County 2

Maple Grove 4, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3

Class A=

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Simley 4, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 0

South St. Paul 5, Chisago Lakes 0

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Holy Angels 5, Minneapolis 3

Orono 3, Mound Westonka/SWC 1

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Fergus Falls 9, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0

River Lakes 2, Willmar 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.