King scores 35, Jacksonville St tops Central Arkansas 101-71

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Demaree King recorded 35 points as Jacksonville State beat Central Arkansas 101-71 on Wednesday night.

King made 10 3-pointers for the Gamecocks (12-18, 5-12 Atlantic Sun Conference). Marcellus Brigham Jr. added 18 points while going 7 of 10 (4 for 5 from distance), and he also had 10 rebounds. Clarence Jackson was 4 of 5 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Camren Hunter finished with 19 points for the Bears (9-21, 4-13). Collin Cooper added 16 points and four assists for Central Arkansas. Eddy Kayouloud also had 12 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .