Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton Central 57, Tolono Unity, Ill. 31

Benton Central 67, Fithian Oakwood, Ill. 28

Cissna Park, Ill. 42, N. Vermillion 30

Clinton Central 54, Indpls Ritter 17

Columbus North 57, Lou. Butler, Ky. 45

Daleville 39, Elwood 31

Fishers 66, Jeffersonville 59

Franklin Co. 63, Wapahani 55

Indpls Brebeuf 41, Indpls Park Tudor 30

Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 58, Warren Central 45

N. Vermillion 55, Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 29

Tri 59, Wes-Del 19

Washington Catholic 56, Union (Dugger) 39

Zionsville 71, Columbus East 53

Alexandria Tournament=

First Round=

Alexandria 48, Tri-Central 30

Seeger 46, Sheridan 44

Third Place=

Sheridan 54, Tri-Central 32

Carroll (Flora) Tournament=

Championship=

Western 62, Carroll (Flora) 47

Fifth Place=

Western Boone 54, Eastern (Greentown) 27

Seventh Place=

Covenant Christian 30, Bethesda Christian 19

Third Place=

Tipton 42, Cass 34

Fremont Tournament=

First Round=

Fremont 46, Sturgis, Mich. 30

Lake Station 50, Jimtown 42

Gibson County Classic=

Barr-Reeve 43, Edgewood 40

Silver Creek 61, Princeton 39

Silver Creek 65, Sullivan 55

Grant 4 Tournament=

Championship=

Eastbrook 64, Madison-Grant 14

First Round=

Eastbrook 66, Mississinewa 25

Madison-Grant 48, Oak Hill 29

Third Place=

Oak Hill 45, Mississinewa 42

    • Griffith Tournament=

    First Round=

    Westville 73, Lighthouse CPA 4

    Whiting 46, Griffith 41

    Hammond Morton Tournament=

    Pool A=

    Hammond Noll 64, Hammond Morton 41

    Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 64, Hammond Noll 61, OT

    Pool B=

    Thornwood, Ill. 70, Gary West 8

    Lake Central Tournament=

    Championship=

    Lake Central 39, Lawrence Central 38, OT

    Fifth Place=

    Portage 48, Hobart 43

    Pool A=

    Lake Central 56, Washington Twp. 41

    Lawrence Central 65, Portage 40

    Pool B=

    Munster 51, Hebron 26

    S. Bend Adams 47, Hobart 30

    Seventh Place=

    Hobart 47, Hebron 30

    Third Place=

    Washington Twp. 52, Munster 36

    Lakeland Christian Tournament=

    Championship=

    Faith Christian 70, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 56

    Fifth Place=

    Hamilton 35, Clinton Christian 17

    Third Place=

    Lakeland Christian 56, Granger Christian 17

    Lebanon Tournament=

    Championship=

    Indian Creek 68, Indpls Pike 45

    Consolation=

    Lowell 36, Lebanon 35

    Fifth Place=

    Greenfield 60, Lowell 55

    Semifinal=

    Indpls Pike 59, Indpls Perry Meridian 46

    Seventh Place=

    Lebanon 55, Lafayette Jeff 25

    Third Place=

    Mooresville 61, Indpls Perry Meridian 26

    Miami County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Caston 49, N. Miami 29

    Peru 34, Maconaquah 31

    Michigan City Classic=

    Michigan City 52, Michigan City Marquette 50, OT

    New Prairie 50, Michigan City Marquette 45

    North Central (Indpls) Classic=

    Avon 61, Indpls N. Central 58

    Gibson Southern 56, Henderson Co., Ky. 53

    Hamilton Southeastern 42, Springboro, Ohio 41

    Plymouth Classic=

    Huntington North 51, Wawasee 28

    Norwell 70, Plymouth 30

    Norwell 70, Wawasee 50

    Scottsburg Tournament=

    Championship=

    Scottsburg 54, Evansville North 47

    Fifth Place=

    Indpls Chatard 65, Indiana Math and Science Academy 20

    Third Place=

    Charlestown 63, W. Washington 43

    Triton Central Tournament=

    Championship=

    Triton Central 47, Bloomington North 37

    Fifth Place=

    Southport 42, Salem 24

    Seventh Place=

    Lawrenceburg 61, Jac-Cen-Del 54

    Third Place=

    Heritage Christian 57, Northeastern 44

    Twin Lakes Tournament=

    Championship=

    Twin Lakes 60, Crown Point 51

    Consolation=

    Clinton Prairie 68, Kankakee Valley 48

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 38, N. White 18

    Fifth Place=

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 36, Clinton Prairie 26

    Semifinal=

    Crown Point 58, Rochester 18

    Twin Lakes 43, Westfield 30

    Seventh Place=

    Kankakee Valley 47, N. White 44

    Third Place=

    Westfield 45, Rochester 23

    Wabash County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Southwood 57, Manchester 46

    Wabash 71, Northfield 47

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    New Prairie vs. Michigan City, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

