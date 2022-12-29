Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton Central 57, Tolono Unity, Ill. 31
Benton Central 67, Fithian Oakwood, Ill. 28
Cissna Park, Ill. 42, N. Vermillion 30
Clinton Central 54, Indpls Ritter 17
Columbus North 57, Lou. Butler, Ky. 45
Daleville 39, Elwood 31
Fishers 66, Jeffersonville 59
Franklin Co. 63, Wapahani 55
Indpls Brebeuf 41, Indpls Park Tudor 30
Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 58, Warren Central 45
N. Vermillion 55, Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 29
Tri 59, Wes-Del 19
Washington Catholic 56, Union (Dugger) 39
Zionsville 71, Columbus East 53
Alexandria Tournament=
First Round=
Alexandria 48, Tri-Central 30
Seeger 46, Sheridan 44
Third Place=
Sheridan 54, Tri-Central 32
Carroll (Flora) Tournament=
Championship=
Western 62, Carroll (Flora) 47
Fifth Place=
Western Boone 54, Eastern (Greentown) 27
Seventh Place=
Covenant Christian 30, Bethesda Christian 19
Third Place=
Tipton 42, Cass 34
Fremont Tournament=
First Round=
Fremont 46, Sturgis, Mich. 30
Lake Station 50, Jimtown 42
Gibson County Classic=
Barr-Reeve 43, Edgewood 40
Silver Creek 61, Princeton 39
Silver Creek 65, Sullivan 55
Grant 4 Tournament=
Championship=
Eastbrook 64, Madison-Grant 14
First Round=
Eastbrook 66, Mississinewa 25
Madison-Grant 48, Oak Hill 29
Third Place=
Oak Hill 45, Mississinewa 42
Griffith Tournament=
First Round=
Westville 73, Lighthouse CPA 4
Whiting 46, Griffith 41
Hammond Morton Tournament=
Pool A=
Hammond Noll 64, Hammond Morton 41
Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 64, Hammond Noll 61, OT
Pool B=
Thornwood, Ill. 70, Gary West 8
Lake Central Tournament=
Championship=
Lake Central 39, Lawrence Central 38, OT
Fifth Place=
Portage 48, Hobart 43
Pool A=
Lake Central 56, Washington Twp. 41
Lawrence Central 65, Portage 40
Pool B=
Munster 51, Hebron 26
S. Bend Adams 47, Hobart 30
Seventh Place=
Hobart 47, Hebron 30
Third Place=
Washington Twp. 52, Munster 36
Lakeland Christian Tournament=
Championship=
Faith Christian 70, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 56
Fifth Place=
Hamilton 35, Clinton Christian 17
Third Place=
Lakeland Christian 56, Granger Christian 17
Lebanon Tournament=
Championship=
Indian Creek 68, Indpls Pike 45
Consolation=
Lowell 36, Lebanon 35
Fifth Place=
Greenfield 60, Lowell 55
Semifinal=
Indpls Pike 59, Indpls Perry Meridian 46
Seventh Place=
Lebanon 55, Lafayette Jeff 25
Third Place=
Mooresville 61, Indpls Perry Meridian 26
Miami County Tournament=
First Round=
Caston 49, N. Miami 29
Peru 34, Maconaquah 31
Michigan City Classic=
Michigan City 52, Michigan City Marquette 50, OT
New Prairie 50, Michigan City Marquette 45
North Central (Indpls) Classic=
Avon 61, Indpls N. Central 58
Gibson Southern 56, Henderson Co., Ky. 53
Hamilton Southeastern 42, Springboro, Ohio 41
Plymouth Classic=
Huntington North 51, Wawasee 28
Norwell 70, Plymouth 30
Norwell 70, Wawasee 50
Scottsburg Tournament=
Championship=
Scottsburg 54, Evansville North 47
Fifth Place=
Indpls Chatard 65, Indiana Math and Science Academy 20
Third Place=
Charlestown 63, W. Washington 43
Triton Central Tournament=
Championship=
Triton Central 47, Bloomington North 37
Fifth Place=
Southport 42, Salem 24
Seventh Place=
Lawrenceburg 61, Jac-Cen-Del 54
Third Place=
Heritage Christian 57, Northeastern 44
Twin Lakes Tournament=
Championship=
Twin Lakes 60, Crown Point 51
Consolation=
Clinton Prairie 68, Kankakee Valley 48
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 38, N. White 18
Fifth Place=
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 36, Clinton Prairie 26
Semifinal=
Crown Point 58, Rochester 18
Twin Lakes 43, Westfield 30
Seventh Place=
Kankakee Valley 47, N. White 44
Third Place=
Westfield 45, Rochester 23
Wabash County Tournament=
First Round=
Southwood 57, Manchester 46
Wabash 71, Northfield 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
New Prairie vs. Michigan City, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/