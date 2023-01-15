Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Charleston Catholic 40, Roane County 28
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 50, Tolsia 49
Doddridge County 46, Magnolia 40
East Fairmont 58, Sissonville 55
Keyser 62, Pendleton County 52
Lincoln County 70, Scott 46
Linsly 60, Barnesville, Ohio 38
Logan 45, Lincoln 39
Meadow Bridge 58, Hundred 33
Mingo Central 57, Westside 12
Morgantown 65, University 59
North Marion 68, Washington 29
Notre Dame 53, Van 16
Ripley 55, Brooke 44
Summers County 54, Mercer Christian 37
Tyler Consolidated 46, South Harrison 30
Webster County 52, Gilmer County 43
Weir 74, Madonna 30
Wheeling Central 69, Williamstown 67
Wheeling Park 72, Parkersburg South 48
Winfield 33, Martinsburg 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Robert C. Byrd vs. Elkins, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/