Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Charleston Catholic 40, Roane County 28

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 50, Tolsia 49

Doddridge County 46, Magnolia 40

East Fairmont 58, Sissonville 55

Keyser 62, Pendleton County 52

Lincoln County 70, Scott 46

Linsly 60, Barnesville, Ohio 38

Logan 45, Lincoln 39

Meadow Bridge 58, Hundred 33

Mingo Central 57, Westside 12

Morgantown 65, University 59

North Marion 68, Washington 29

Notre Dame 53, Van 16

Ripley 55, Brooke 44

Summers County 54, Mercer Christian 37

Tyler Consolidated 46, South Harrison 30

Webster County 52, Gilmer County 43

Weir 74, Madonna 30

Wheeling Central 69, Williamstown 67

Wheeling Park 72, Parkersburg South 48

Winfield 33, Martinsburg 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Robert C. Byrd vs. Elkins, ppd.

