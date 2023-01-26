Young, Scott lift Maryland over Wisconsin 73-55

1 of 4 Maryland's Julian Reese (10) tries to block shot by Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 in College Park, Md. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Jahmir Young scored 22 points and Donta Scott recorded a double-double and Maryland distanced itself in the second half en route to a 73-55 win over Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

Scott’s jump shot with 9:10 remaining put the Terrapins up 59-49 and Maryland (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) led by double digits the rest of the way.

Scott finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, Julian Reese scored 14 points shooting 7 for 8 and Hakim Hart 13 shooting 6 for 9. Maryland shot 56% overall on 28-for-50 shooting.

Wisconsin (12-7, 4-5) — defeated in five of its last six — got 19 points from Connor Essegian, 13 from Tyler Wahl and 11 from Steven Crowl.

After Essegian’s 3-pointer with 6:01 before halftime, the Terrapins posted a 10-0 run in a little more than three minutes when Scott made a technical foul shot after Jordan Davis was called for a flop. Young scored a layup, and after Carter Gilmore missed a 3-point attempt for Wisconsin, Scott made a 3. Young added a layup for a 30-23 lead with 2:56 before intermission and the Terrapins led 32-28 at halftime.

Maryland has played .500 in its last eight games but 10-1 at home.

Wisconsin hosts Illinois on Saturday. Maryland hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

