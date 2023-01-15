No. 1 South Carolina beats Mizzou for 24th straight win

South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) reacts to a basket by a teammate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 20 points and 10 rebounds for her 71st career double-double and No. 1 South Carolina won its 24th straight with a 81-50 victory over Missouri on Sunday.

Boston’s 11th game with double-figure points and rebounds moved her with one of program-record holder Sheila Foster — and kept the Gamecocks perfect at 18-0 and 6-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

Zia Cooke added 16 points and Ashlyn Watkins 13 for the Gamecocks.

Missouri (14-5, 3-3) lost its third straight after opening SEC play with three consecutive victories. Lauren Hansen finished with 14 points to lead the Tigers.

NO. 6 INDIANA 93, WISCONSIN 56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 29 points and Yarden Garzon added 19 to help Indiana run to a 93-56 win over Wisconsin.

Indiana (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) shot 55% from the field, including 8-for-20 from beyond the arc, while its defense held Wisconsin (6-12, 2-5) to 35% shooting.

The Badgers had no answers for Holmes, who shot 11-for-15 from the field in her 26 minutes.

Wisconsin was led by Brooke Schramek’s 13 points and Serah Williams’ 10.

NO. 7 NOTRE DAME 72, SYRACUSE 56

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 13 of her game-high 23 points during the second half of Notre Dame’s win over Syracuse.

Dara Mabrey chipped in 15 points for the Irish (14-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were coming off a dominant 86-47 victory over Wake Forest on Thursday. Miles also had seven boards and seven assists.

Dyaisha Fair’s 14 points led the way for the Orange (13-5, 4-3), who entered Sunday on a three-game winning streak.

NO. 9 MARYLAND 80, RUTGERS 56

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller had 17 points, six rebounds and five steals, and Maryland forced 17 first-half turnovers in a victory over Rutgers.

The Terrapins (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) rebounded from a loss at No. 6 Indiana earlier in the week. Brinae Alexander led Maryland with 20 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career, and Abby Meyers added 14 with three steals.

The Terps beat Rutgers (8-11, 2-5) for the second time in 14 days. The Scarlet Knights turned the ball over 22 times in the first meeting, and they had 23 on Sunday against Maryland’s pressing defense.

Kaylene Smikle scored 21 points for Rutgers and Chyna Cornwell contributed 15.

NO. 10 UTAH 80, NO. 14 ARIZONA 79

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 27 points, including the winning free throws with 0.3 seconds left, to lead Utah past Arizona.

Pili went 11 of 16 from the field, while Gianna Kneepkens finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Utes (15-1, 5-1 Pac-12). Issy Palmer added 10 points.

Cate Reese tallied 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arizona (14-4, 4-3). Jade Loville finished with 17 points and Esmery Martinez and Shaina Pellington chipped in 10 apiece for the Wildcats, who lost their second straight game.

