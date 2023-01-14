Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 37
Davis County, Bloomfield 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 34
Decorah 65, West Delaware, Manchester 52
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60, Audubon 20
Glenwood 53, Maryville, Mo. 48
Lynnville-Sully 45, Collins-Maxwell 40
Maquoketa 77, Clinton 32
Mediapolis 67, Burlington 43
Melcher-Dallas 49, Colo-NESCO 33
Waterloo, West 64, Waterloo, East 30
Waukee 52, Indianola 36
Westwood, Sloan 73, Glidden-Ralston 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/