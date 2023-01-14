AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 37

Davis County, Bloomfield 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 34

Decorah 65, West Delaware, Manchester 52

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60, Audubon 20

Glenwood 53, Maryville, Mo. 48

Lynnville-Sully 45, Collins-Maxwell 40

Maquoketa 77, Clinton 32

Mediapolis 67, Burlington 43

Melcher-Dallas 49, Colo-NESCO 33

Waterloo, West 64, Waterloo, East 30

Waukee 52, Indianola 36

Westwood, Sloan 73, Glidden-Ralston 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

