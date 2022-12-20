Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 63, Perry 41
Ankeny Christian Academy 49, Baxter 44
Bellevue 39, Anamosa 36
Bishop Garrigan 71, North Union 26
Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Camanche 21
Central Elkader 63, Edgewood-Colesburg 57
Central Lee, Donnellson 68, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32
Des Moines Christian 54, Van Meter 32
East Buchanan, Winthrop 73, South Winneshiek, Calmar 27
East Marshall, LeGrand 40, South Tama County, Tama 39
Forest City 65, Crestwood, Cresco 51
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 59, OT
Harlan 56, Panorama, Panora 49
Indianola 48, Carlisle 44
Jesup 63, South Hardin 51
Keota 53, B-G-M 30
Kingsley-Pierson 53, West Sioux 35
Lenox 55, Diagonal 50
Mediapolis 64, Wapello 33
Midland, Wyoming 60, Central City 49
Mount Ayr 47, Worth County, Mo. 46
Newman Catholic, Mason City 40, Northwood-Kensett 26
North Mahaska, New Sharon 44, Pella Christian 38
Oelwein 42, Independence 37
Okoboji, Milford 53, George-Little Rock 44
PAC-LM 70, East Sac County 27
Sioux Center 55, Boyden-Hull 39
Solon 48, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Moulton-Udell 12
Spencer 62, Fort Dodge 53
Spirit Lake 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Lawton-Bronson 28
Stanton 73, Bedford 28
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Tripoli 23
Tri-Center, Neola 49, MVAOCOU 36
WACO, Wayland 56, Sigourney 39
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 63, Kee, Lansing 40
Waukon 57, Spring Grove, Minn. 33
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 40
West Bend-Mallard 54, Eagle Grove 26
West Burlington/Notre Dame 43, West Branch 35
West Central Valley, Stuart 40, Madrid 26
West Monona 66, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 28
Westwood, Sloan 48, Wakefield, Neb. 40
Woodward-Granger 66, Paton-Churdan 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/