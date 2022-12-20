AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 63, Perry 41

Ankeny Christian Academy 49, Baxter 44

Bellevue 39, Anamosa 36

Bishop Garrigan 71, North Union 26

Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Camanche 21

Central Elkader 63, Edgewood-Colesburg 57

Central Lee, Donnellson 68, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32

Des Moines Christian 54, Van Meter 32

East Buchanan, Winthrop 73, South Winneshiek, Calmar 27

East Marshall, LeGrand 40, South Tama County, Tama 39

Forest City 65, Crestwood, Cresco 51

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 59, OT

Harlan 56, Panorama, Panora 49

Indianola 48, Carlisle 44

Jesup 63, South Hardin 51

Keota 53, B-G-M 30

Kingsley-Pierson 53, West Sioux 35

Lenox 55, Diagonal 50

Mediapolis 64, Wapello 33

Midland, Wyoming 60, Central City 49

Mount Ayr 47, Worth County, Mo. 46

Newman Catholic, Mason City 40, Northwood-Kensett 26

North Mahaska, New Sharon 44, Pella Christian 38

Oelwein 42, Independence 37

Okoboji, Milford 53, George-Little Rock 44

PAC-LM 70, East Sac County 27

Sioux Center 55, Boyden-Hull 39

Solon 48, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Moulton-Udell 12

Spencer 62, Fort Dodge 53

Spirit Lake 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34

St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Lawton-Bronson 28

Stanton 73, Bedford 28

    • Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Tripoli 23

    Tri-Center, Neola 49, MVAOCOU 36

    WACO, Wayland 56, Sigourney 39

    Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 63, Kee, Lansing 40

    Waukon 57, Spring Grove, Minn. 33

    Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 40

    West Bend-Mallard 54, Eagle Grove 26

    West Burlington/Notre Dame 43, West Branch 35

    West Central Valley, Stuart 40, Madrid 26

    West Monona 66, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 28

    Westwood, Sloan 48, Wakefield, Neb. 40

    Woodward-Granger 66, Paton-Churdan 28

    ___

