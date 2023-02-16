Hammond scores 25 as UMass-Lowell takes down Bryant 85-71

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Everette Hammond scored 25 points as UMass-Lowell beat Bryant 85-71 on Wednesday night.

Hammond also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the River Hawks (21-7, 8-5 America East Conference). Ayinde Hikim scored 21 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 10 for 12 from the line and added five assists. Allin Blunt scored 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Sherif Kenney finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-10, 7-6). Charles Pride added 13 points and Antwan Walker put up 11 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .