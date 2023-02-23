New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 2nd test vs. England

England's captain Ben Stokes, left, and New Zealand's captain Tim Southee talk after England defeated New Zealand on the fourth day of their cricket test match in Tauranga, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss and chose to bowl Friday in the second test against England at the Basin Reserve.

England leads the two-test series 1-0 after winning by 267 runs at Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand made two changes to its lineup, naming batsman Will Young and fast bowler Matt Henry in place of Scott Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner. Kuggeleijn and Tickner made their test debuts in the first test while Henry was unavailable due to the birth of his first child.

England named an unchanged lineup.

Rain fell in Wellington overnight and more is forecast on Friday. But play began under blue skies and in cool conditions.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (captain), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

