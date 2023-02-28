New Zealand beats England by 1 run in 2nd test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand beat England by 1 run in the second cricket test at the Basin Reserve Tuesday to level the series at 1-1:

___

England, 1st Innings 435-9 dec. (Harry Brook 186, Joe Root 153; Matt Henry 4-100).

New Zealand, 1st Innings 200-9 (Tim Southee 73; Stuart Broad 4-61, James Anderson 3-37, Jack Leach 3-80).

New Zealand, 2nd Innings 483 (Kane Williamson 132, Tom Blundell 90, Daryl Mitchell 54; Jack Leach 5-157).

England, 2nd Innings 256 (Joe Root 95, Ben Stokes 33; Neil Wagner 4-62, Tim Southee 3-45).

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports