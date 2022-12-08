Edey has another big game, No. 4 Purdue routs Hofstra 85-66

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) gets dunk in front of Hofstra forward Warren Williams (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) gets dunk in front of Hofstra forward Warren Williams (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had a double-double in the first half and finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds to help No. 4 Purdue rout Hofstra 85-66 on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot-4 center has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games, the longest streak during coach Matt Painter’s 18-year tenure. The Boilermakers are 9-0 for the first time since 2015-16.

Hofstra was without leading scorer Aaron Estrada because of an injured ankle. Redshirt freshman Amar’e Marshall responded by scoring a season-high 24 points for the Pride (6-4).

NO. 7 TENNESSEE 84, EASTERN KENTUCKY 49

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyreke Key scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second half and finished with 17, and Tennessee overcame a sluggish first half to beat Eastern Kentucky.

The Volunteers (8-1) have won seven straight.

Key led Tennessee in scoring before leaving with a right knee injury with 6:15 left in the game. Julian Phillips had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Zakai Zeigler and Uros Plavsic added 13 points apiece.

Leland Walker led the Colonels (4-5) with 13 points.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25